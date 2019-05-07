Education

Mother, daughter graduate from University of Arizona at same time

EMBED <>More Videos

An Arizona mother and daughter graduate from the University of Arizona together.

TUCSON, Ariz. -- A Mother and daughter from Tucson, Arizona are graduating college at the same time.

After taking some of the same classes together at the University of Arizona, the pair are both getting degrees in engineering.

Ghazal Moghaddami completed her degree in biomedical engineering and her daughter Neda Ahmadi graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering.

Both transferred from the Wichita State University, Ahmadi started a few years earlier than Moghaddami, but after they moved to Tucson and enrolled in UA, their credits aligned for them both to have the same graduation date.

Throughout their continuing educations, they said they had the love and support of the two men in the family, their father and brother, and husband and son.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationarizonagraduationengineeringgrads
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
141 live cats, 59 dead cats seized from Doylestown home
15-year-old boy riding scooter struck, killed in Philadelphia
Lawmaker apologizes after confrontation at Planned Parenthood
Car slams into side of school bus in Chester Co.
Parents charged after boy found wandering at Folcroft 7-Eleven
Police: Naked man assaults 9-month-old baby in Atlantic City
Show More
Colorado school shooting: 1 student killed, 7 injured
Man murdered while blocking intruders from Wyomissing home
Fire triggers security camera, saving Vineland family
Victim writes letter of forgiveness to man who shot him
Inside planes hurricane hunters take right into the storm
More TOP STORIES News