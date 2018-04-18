HOUSTON, Texas --In 2013, Neil and Maria Bush founded the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation to carry on the former first lady's legacy as a champion of literacy.
The foundation's mission is to improve the quality of life for Houstonians of all ages through the power of of reading, writing, clear communication and critical thinking.
The Barbara Bush Foundation helps increase awareness of the literacy crisis in America.
The foundation invests $1.5 million annually in grants, in-kind goods, pro-bono services, tools, support and training to enhance the capacity of literacy organizations and coalitions.
The foundation also recently invested more than $250,000 to the Barbara Bush Library to buy books and a mobile library to continue the effort to improve literacy in order to tackle bigger problems facing society.
The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation released a statement about Mrs. Bush, saying:
"Mrs. Bush had an unwavering desire to help others with her innate kindness and piercing wisdom. As a role model for leading a life of service to others and a champion of the literacy cause for more than three decades, she will forever be our inspiration for helping people reach their fullest potential in life through the power of literacy.
Before she passed, her foundation donated money to the Barbara Bush Library to replace books destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.
Mrs. Bush authored two children's books, C. Fred's Story and the best-selling Millie's Book, both of which have benefited literacy through proceeds from sales.