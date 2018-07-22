EDUCATION

Big donation makes college more affordable for some local students

Big donation makes college more affordable for some local students. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on July 22, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A big donation is making a college education more affordable for some young men and women in North Philadelphia.

The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation chose seven people to each get a $23,500 scholarship.

The recipients live in Jackie's Garden Apartments, an affordable housing community the Michaels Organization manages.

Among the winners was Maria Hammonds, a senior studying history at Temple University.

In the last 28 years, the Education Foundation has handed out 2,800 scholarships worth $6.9 million.

