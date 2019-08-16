Education

Cherry Hill Public School District feels pushback over student lunch debt policy

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Cherry Hill Public School District is getting pushback over enforcing a crackdown on student lunch debt.

The cafeteria will try to discourage missed payments by serving tuna fish sandwiches, rather than hot lunches, to students owing more than $10.

Once a $20 debt is accrued, the student would not receive any food from the school at all.

The school board says the district has $14,000 worth of unpaid lunches.

Parents will have the chance to weigh in on the policy at a meeting later this month.

The school district issued a statement saying the policy has been in effect for the past two academic years, but hasn't been enforced in its entirety.

In July, the Wyoming Valley West school board in Pennsylvania warned parents behind on their lunch bills that their children could end up in foster care.

EMBED More News Videos

A Pennsylvania school district is being criticized after sending parents a letter stating that their children would be placed in foster care over their unpaid lunch tabs.


After apologizing for the tone of letter, the school board agreed to accept a donation from Todd Carmichael, chief executive of Philadelphia-based La Colombe Coffee, to pay off the $22,000 in overdue bills.

In June, a 9-year-old boy in Napa, California used his allowance money to pay off the lunch debt for his entire third grade class which totaled $74.50.

"I want them to feel happy someone cares about them," Ryan Kirkpatrick said.

EMBED More News Videos

A 9-year-old boy is making a difference for his peers in Napa.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcherry hilln.j. newslunchschoolstudents
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wolf unveils gun violence effort after Philadelphia shooting
Assault rifle recovered from home after Philadelphia standoff
Federal prosecutor blasts Krasner after Philadelphia shooting
Man, dog killed by 12-year-old girl driving car, police say
Hahnemann closure causes baby boom at Jefferson
Watch multiple versions of Harper's walk-off grand slam again and again
Uber driver faces deportation after rape conviction in Chester Co.
Show More
70-year-old NJ woman accused of attempted murder in stabbing
Hahnemann University Hospital closing emergency department
Police: 5 people shot in Logan
AccuWeather: Very Muggy, Turning Hot Over The Weekend
NYPD searches for person of interest after suspicious package scare
More TOP STORIES News