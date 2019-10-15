Cherry Hill Public School District unpaid school lunch policy goes to vote Tuesday

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A final vote is expected Tuesday night to change a controversial lunch policy in South Jersey.Under the existing policy, Cherry Hill Public School District students owing more than $10 would only be allowed tuna sandwich meals.Once a $20 debt is accrued, the student would not receive any food from the school at all, though 6abc is told this part of the policy was not enforced.The school board has said they need to find a way to collect thousands of dollars worth of unpaid lunches.Proposed changes are on the table.The revised policy would allow students to choose a hot lunch from the 'meal of the day' menu but no a la carte items.A provision would prohibit students with overdue meal fees from participating in activities like prom.The meeting and vote is scheduled to take place at the Mahlberg Administration building at 7p.m.