Philly school chef serves restaurant-style meals to help students celebrate all cultures

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Chef Ron Wesson started as a line cook and worked his way up the ladder of fine dining. But he found that his culinary skills served a stronger purpose in a school cafeteria.

Wesson has been cooking at Tacony Academy Charter School for the last year. He is an Executive Chef with Red Rabbit, a school food management company.

Red Rabbit was founded in New York. The Black-owned business' mission is to celebrate food from all cultures in the cafeteria. With meals made from scratch, they help schools provide a healthier alternative to pre-packaged foods.

Red Rabbit has partnered with schools in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Soon, they will extend their reach to Washington, D.C.

