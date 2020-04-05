Education

Homeschooling tips from the experts during COVID-19 lockdown

By and Niki Hawkins
Many around the region find themselves playing the role of both parent and teacher right now.

In this 15-minute version of Inside Story, host Tamala Edwards discusses homeschooling and important virtual learning tips for Parents as local schools remain shutdown due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

She interviews DeLise Bernard, founder of the 'Surviving Homeschool' website, and New York Times bestselling writer Julie Lythcott-Haims, the author of 'How to Raise and Adult'.

DeLise Bernard

Founder, Surviving Homeschool

Julie Lythcott-Haims

NYT Bestselling Author, How to Raise An Adult

6abc.com has compiled other tips for home education here.
