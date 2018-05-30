SCHOOL

Extra chances for pre-K enrollment

EMBED </>More Videos

Extra chances for pre-K enrollment. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on May 30, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Local families are getting an extra chance to enroll their children in Philadelphia's free pre-K program.

The district is providing extended hours for registration at various schools.

The first event is happening today at Holme Elementary on Academy Road.

There will be five additional enrollment opportunities for parents over the next week.

You can find a full list: https://www.philasd.org/earlychildhood/programs-and-services/pre-kindergarten/pre-k-registration-events/

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphilly newskindergartenphiladelphia school districtschool
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Lunch time: What to pack for your kids during the school year
New anti-bullying book aims to empower both students and parents
Colorado school district switches to 4-day week
More school
EDUCATION
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Move-in day for thousands of students at Temple and Penn
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Philly guidebook for new teachers introduces slang, stresses relationship building
More Education
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News