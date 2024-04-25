Volunteers breathe new life into Philadelphia library program deemed a rare treasure

Story time is a favorite at the John B Kelly school in Germantown, all thanks to the Library Volunteers program.

Students in Philadelphia are bonding over their love of books.

About 35% of third graders in Philadelphia schools are at or above reading level. That number is up from last year, but literacy still remains a priority.

And there's a hidden gem of a program at a school in Germantown that's getting kids excited about reading.

Seated on the carpet, listening very intently, kindergarteners from the John B. Kelly school watch as the pages come alive. Story time is a favorite around here, all thanks to the Library Volunteers program at the school.

"They're able to experience story time on the rug and also participate in our reading buddies program, where they're partnered with a volunteer community partner and read books together with them," said Principal Alia Dickerson.

Volunteers with the Philadelphia Alliance to Restore Public Libraries launched this program back in 2015, after most libraries at Philadelphia schools shuddered.

"By 2015, practically every librarian in the Philly school district was gone," said Corinne Brady, Program Coordinator.

In 2018, Corinee Brady took this program under her wings and helped it blossom. They went from 10 volunteers to 40. They stocked the shelves with intention, finding books that highlight characters of color and celebrate diversity.

"What we're trying to do is expose the children, first to see themselves in the book. They have to know their community and see themselves," said Brady. "Then we take them into the world of other worlds, science fiction, fantasies, biographies."

These carefully selected books and the work these volunteers put in certainly doesn't go unnoticed.

"I like that the library has different varieties of books I can read with my friends," said Mila Brewington of West Philadelphia.

"I kind of feel bad because not all kids get the same luxury and all the experiences and stuff," said Alexia Lockwood of Germantown.

Bookmarked as a rare treasure, this library even comes with a vending machine for books!

"Our students love the program, they love visiting the library," said Principal Dickerson. "It's an opportunity for them to experience literacy in a positive way."

The Library Volunteers have kept the doors open thanks to generous donations from the community, but are hoping to be awarded a more than $100,000 grant to continue their efforts.