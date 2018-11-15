EDUCATION

Lower Moreland schools closing early Thursday

PennDOT prepares for winter weather. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on November 15, 2018.

LOWER MORELAND, Pa. (WPVI) --
One school district did not take long to announce an early dismissal due to the impending winter weather.

Schools in the Lower Moreland Township School District in Montgomery County will close 2 3/4 hours early on Thursday. For more school closings and early dismissals, visit our School Closings Page.

The district says this will allow buses, student drivers and parents picking up students an earlier and safer opportunity to navigate roadways.

The early dismissal schedule is as follows:

Lower Moreland High School: 10:55 a.m.
Murray Avenue School: 11:30 a.m.
Pine Road Elementary School: 12:15 p.m.


Lower Moreland school officials say lunch will not be served at the High School or at Murray Avenue School; breakfast will be available to purchase as usual. Lunch will be served at Pine Road Elementary School.

All after-school activities will be cancelled. All three schools will be closed to outside groups and activities throughout the afternoon and evening.

Schools already have a planned early dismissal on Friday. On Monday, November 20, and Tuesday, November 21, Pine Road Elementary School and Murray Avenue School will dismiss early for parent conferences. All schools will be closed on Wednesday, November 21, with parent conferences scheduled for the a.m.
------
