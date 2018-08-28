It was the first day of school at Stonehurst Elementary School in Upper Darby and like most others they do it big.Teachers, school officials and volunteers eagerly awaited students as they filed in."I love the teachers," said Nicole Laing. "I love how they're so friendly."While the welcoming party may be a familiar sight, there is something different the elementary school is doing.This year, Principal Aaronda Beauford made sure the school was once again participating in the national Million Father March.The mission is to urge all fathers and father figures to step up and be more involved in their children's lives. The current heatwave forced organizers to adjust their plans and instead have parents mingle with their children inside where it was cooler."The fathers are a big part of making sure that the kids are being welcomed into the school environment," said Beauford. "And even though mothers do that more naturally, in this setting today for our kids we wanted to make sure that fathers are being acknowledged as well."This is the second annual Million Father March at the elementary school. Beauford said it's been a growing success and a tradition they plan on continuing next year.------