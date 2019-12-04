Neshaminy School District to appeal ruling on use of 'Redskins,' logos

LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County school district will appeal a state commission's ruling that it can continue to call its sports teams "Redskins" but must remove logos that "negatively stereotype Native Americans."The Neshaminy School District board voted 9-0 Monday night to appeal last month's ruling by the state Human Relations Commission.In a statement, the district accused the commission of "unsubstantiated allegations of racism" and ordering actions that could cost nearly $1 million.This all came to light after a mom filed a complaint back in 2013 on behalf of her son who attended the school back at the time.State officials said it was withdrawn, but the commission decided to investigate further and came up with the ruling six years later.A majority of the commissioners agreed the team could keep the name, saying the complaint failed to show evidence that Native American students were harmed in any way by the name.----The Associated Press contributed to this report.