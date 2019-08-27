Education

Police: Suspects steal computers and TVs from Germantown school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students at the Germantown Friends School will be starting this school year on the heels of a robbery.

Police say $30,000 worth of computers and TVs were stolen.

The suspects, who investigators say appear to be teenagers broke into the school on Coulter Street sometime between August 5 and the 9.

They took 16 Mac mini's, two 60 inch TVs, and an iPad.

The pair was caught on surveillance video, so if you know who they are, call the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnorthwest philadelphiapennsylvania newstheftcomputerstelevisionschool
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Meek Mill pleads guilty to misdemeanor, ending criminal case
MetroPCS employee fatally shoots would-be robber in Philly
Man steals poor box from Holmesburg church: Video
AccuWeather: Cloudy today, warmer Wednesday w/ a late storm
Parking restrictions begin ahead of Made in America
Video shows police open fire as dogs attack man in Hunting Park
KOP Mall theft suspect found hiding in ceiling with over $7,000: Police
Show More
Rodriguez's homer in 11th gives Phils 6-5 win over Pirates
Missy Elliott honored at MTV VMAs; Taylor Swift wins top prize
Rip current warning continues at Jersey Shore
Police: Fatal NJ house fire sparked by burning yard waste
Triple shooting leaves 2 teens injured in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News