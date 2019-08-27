Police: Suspects steal computers and TVs from Germantown school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students at the Germantown Friends School will be starting this school year on the heels of a robbery.Police say $30,000 worth of computers and TVs were stolen.The suspects, who investigators say appear to be teenagers broke into the school on Coulter Street sometime between August 5 and the 9.They took 16 Mac mini's, two 60 inch TVs, and an iPad.The pair was caught on surveillance video, so if you know who they are, call the police.