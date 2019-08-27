Police: Suspects steal computers and TVs from Germantown school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students at the Germantown Friends School will be starting this school year on the heels of a robbery.
Police say $30,000 worth of computers and TVs were stolen.
The suspects, who investigators say appear to be teenagers broke into the school on Coulter Street sometime between August 5 and the 9.
They took 16 Mac mini's, two 60 inch TVs, and an iPad.
The pair was caught on surveillance video, so if you know who they are, call the police.
