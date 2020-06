Princeton University removes Woodrow Wilson's name from school due to 'racist thinking, policies'

PRINCETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Princeton University has announced the removal of Woodrow Wilson's name from the University's School of Public and International Affairs due to the former president's "racist thinking and policies."The school will now be known as the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs.In a statement Saturday, the Princeton University Board of Trustees said student protests at Princeton in November 2015 called attention to "Wilson's racism," and school officials responded by forming an ad hoc committee, chaired by alum Brent Henry, to study Wilson's legacy at Princeton."We have taken this extraordinary step because we believe that Wilson's racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school whose scholars, students, and alumni must be firmly committed to combating the scourge of racism in all its forms," the board said.School officials said the committee recommended reforms, but it left the name of the school, as well as Wilson College intact. They said, however, "student and alumni interest in those names persisted," and the board revisited them this month as "the American nation struggled profoundly with the terrible injustice of racism.""If the question before us were how to weigh Wilson's achievements against his failures, members of the Princeton community might reach varying judgments," the board said. "We believe, however, that these times present the University with a different question. Identifying a political leader as the namesake for a public policy school inevitably suggests that the honoree is a role model for those who study in the school. We must therefore ask whether it is acceptable for this University's school of public affairs to bear the name of a racist who segregated the nation's civil service after it had been integrated for decades."The statement continued, "This question has been made more urgent by the recent killings of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Rayshard Brooks, which have served as tragic reminders of the ongoing need for all of us to stand against racism and for equality and justice. Our commitment to those values must be clear and unequivocal. We believe that the continued use of Wilson's name on a school of public affairs does not reflect those values and thereby impedes the School's and the University's capacity to pursue their missions."The board said it has taken action, "while continuing to recognize and respect Woodrow Wilson's exceptional achievements."In 2016, the board issued a report on Woodrow Wilson's legacy at Princeton. In that report, the board noted Wilson, a former Princeton faculty member and president, as transformative who "improved Princeton as much as or more than any other individual in the University's long history." Wilson was an undergraduate in the Princeton Class of 1879 and a faculty member for 12 years before becoming the University's 13th president in 1902.They said while there are scholarly disagreements over his tenure as president of the United States, "many rank him among the nation's greatest leaders and credit him with visionary ideas that shaped the world for the better.""As our nation wrestles with its history in this moment, it is important, especially at institutions committed to seeking the truth, that we recognize the complexity of historical figures and that we examine the entirety of their impact on the world," the board said. "Though we conclude today that Wilson's racism makes him an inappropriate namesake for the University's School of Public and International Affairs, we recognize that Princeton has a continuing responsibility to remember his achievements even as we honestly and publicly contend with his failures."The naming of the School of Public and International Affairs and Wilson Collge was honorific, the board said, not the result of any donor's gift. The University has previously indicated that it plans to close Wilson College and retire its name after opening two new residential colleges now under construction.For now, the college will be known as First College in recognition of its status as "the first of the residential colleges that now play an essential role in the residential life of all Princeton undergraduates."The board, however, said the Woodrow Wilson Award given out during Alumni Day will still bear the former president's name."The Woodrow Wilson Award, unlike either the College or the School, is the result of a gift. When the University accepted the gift, it took on a legal obligation to name the prize for Wilson and honor his 'conviction that education is for 'use' and ... the high aims expressed in his memorable phrase, 'Princeton in the Nation's Service.' The University will continue to recognize extraordinary public service by conferring the award as currently named. The award explicitly honors specific and positive aspects of Wilson's career, and it, unlike the School or the College, does not require students to identify with the Wilson name in connection with their academic or residential programs," the board said.