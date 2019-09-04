cellphone

Schools say cellphone bans caused by parents' texting

Some schools have banned cellphones because parents were fervently checking up on their children throughout the day.

No teacher wants to hear students' phones go off in class. Although many people believe teenagers are texting their friends, parents are also partially to blame.

Students say they feel obligated to respond when their parents text them during class.

"She'll ask me how a test was and I'll say, 'I appreciate that you ask me.' At the same time, I'm at school and I'm pretty stressed out," says 16-year-old Darya Iranmanesh.

Many schools have adopted stricter phone policies to cut down on distractions. For example, San Mateo High School in California requires students to lock their phones in pouches.
