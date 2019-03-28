Education

Teen girls strive for change after 'hot or not' list surfaces at Maryland school

EMBED <>More Videos

Teen girls strive for change after 'hot or not' list surfaces at Maryland school. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on March 28, 2019.

A group of teenagers are fighting back after their male classmates created a "hot or not" list ranking them based on their looks.

But what makes this story so different is the girls didn't want the boys punished, they wanted them to help make a change.

Though the young women from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in Maryland admit they initially felt betrayed by the list, which rated each of the senior girls on a sliding scale from five to 10, they refused to allow it impact their self-esteem.

Instead of pushing for all 50 boys to be punished, the students asked school officials to let them work with their male classmates.

The group, made up of both senior girls and boys, has since given several presentations to underclassmen and helped other students create their own events.

