Temple University senior awarded prestigious scholarship while battling cancer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Temple University senior is heading out west to pursue his Ph.D. in physics after winning a prestigious scholarship, all while he was also facing a long battle with cancer.It's called the Knight-Hennessy scholarship and was started by Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike, and John Henessy, the past president of Stanford.There were thousands of applicants and only 75 were chosen. Marcus Forst, 23, is one of them.Marcus proudly explains one of the projects he's been working on while studying physics at Temple University. This complex machine looks at the electronic properties, meaning the atoms, that make up materials."I see physics as a way to appreciate the natural world by the way of numbers, but its still an appreciation none-the-less," he said.Marcus says that feeling grew stronger in 2015 when he was diagnosed with cancer - T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma."The diagnosis itself was very disruptive, first because I didn't know if I would live, second when I'd get back to school," he said.Time off from school only proved he couldn't wait to get back. Marcus underwent three and a half years of chemotherapy. His last treatment was this summer on the 4th of July."It was a true independence day, it was great," he recalled.Now he's graduating in May and off to Stanford in the fall to get his Ph.D. in physics. He's the first Temple student to be named a Knight-Hennessy scholar.His professors say he's the perfect choice."You have to love it and you have to be able to persevere through the difficult times to be able to be successful through all this stuff and Marcus is one of the people who does this with a plum," said Jim Napolitano, chair of the physics department at Temple University."I was very surprised, I was also surprised just to get into Stanford to begin with so that was really nice," added Marcus.As for his goals for the future, he says he'll be looking at a lot of different options, but for right now, he's just taking it all in and is excited to work with students with different backgrounds and different interests.