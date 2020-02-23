thon at penn state

Penn State's THON raises more than $11 million for pediatric cancer research

By
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WPVI) -- After nearly two full days on their feet, dancers at Penn State's THON learned how much they raised for pediatric cancer research.

After the dancers were finally allowed to sit at 4 p.m. Sunday, they learned the 46-hour dance marathon raised $11,696,942.38!

The amount raised this year was more than $1 million over last year's total. Before this year's event, officials said the dance marathon had raised more than $168 million since 1977.

It is the world's largest student-run philanthropic event, raising money for pediatric cancer.
Dancers were not allowed to sleep - or even sit down during the marathon.

Child cancer survivors and their families also participate along with the dancers.

EMBED More News Videos

Penn State students will be pulling all-nighters this weekend.



"I lost one of my childhood best friends to cancer when I was in high school," said Olivia Torres of Mays Landing, New Jersey.


On Friday night, we ran into Laura Bender and her family from Lancaster. In fact, we met Bender family last year.

Unfortunately, their daughter, Kimberly, has had cancer since she was 2 years old and THON has meant the world to them.

"The emotional support that the kids, how they just love our kids and all the kids in Four Diamonds. It's the silver lining," said Bender.

Huntingdon Valley's own Regina Duesler is in charge of this year's event. She says the theme this year is "Journey Together."
"It really represents not only the journey that our families go through when they're diagnosed with cancer but the journey THON has gone through since it was founded 1973," said Duesler. "Now, 40 some years later we're raising over $10 million a year with over 16,000 volunteers."

The money raised benefits pediatric cancer patients and their families at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcharitycancerthon at penn state
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THON AT PENN STATE
THON dances into night two at Penn State
THON Weekend 2020, February 21-23
Bucks Co. students dance to fight childhood cancer
Penn State THON raises more than $10.6 million
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people shot, wounded in Maple Shade, New Jersey
The Phanatic has gotten a makeover! See his new look
Toy poodle scooped up by hawk found 28 hours later
Man shot 4 times while walking dog: Reports
Clara Barton Elementary School to reopen Monday after asbestos cleanup
AccuWeather: Mild With More Clouds Monday
House fires leaves 2 injured in Collingswood, New Jersey
Show More
Ryan Newman confirms head injury in Daytona 500 crash, hopes to race again
Mummers celebrate Mardi Gras
Crash sends truck into West Philly home
Gunman fires on Trenton home shooting 1 inside
Zamboni driver makes NHL debut as emergency goalie
More TOP STORIES News