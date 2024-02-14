Saturday at 7:30: Dance for a Cure - Live from THON 2024

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc and Penn State Health are once again pleased to broadcast Dance for a Cure - LIVE from THON, Saturday night at 7:30. Penn State students will once again take to the floor of the Bryce Jordan Center this weekend for 48 hours of dancing, all to raise money to fight pediatric cancer.

Over 52 years, THON has raised $219,000,000 and has provided financial aid to 4,800 families whose children are fighting cancer.

The efforts make THON the largest student-run philanthropy in the world.

