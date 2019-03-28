Education

1,200 union faculty members at Community College of Philadelphia vote to go on strike

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than 1,000 union faculty members at the Community College of Philadelphia have voted to go on strike.

Officials say the strike could begin as early as next week if the administration fails to come back to the negotiating table.

The strike vote comes after three years of trying to negotiate contracts that will benefit members as well as students.



"Faculty and staff are bargaining for more resources to help students achieve their dreams and for raises that aren't wiped out by pushing a bigger share of health care and retirement costs onto employees and their families," officials say.

The strike could affect 27,000 students.

6ABC's Dann Cuellar is following the latest and will have more tonight on Action News.
