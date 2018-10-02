UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA

University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business receives large gift from two alums

EMBED </>More Videos

The Wharton School receives large gift: Bob Brooks reports on Action News at 6 p.m., October 2, 2018

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School is now $50 million richer, courtesy of a gift from two alums.

It's no secret students compete extremely hard to get into the University of Pennsylvania and then maintain the highest levels of achievement.

In return they expect the school to provide limitless opportunities.

When it comes to the Wharton School of Business that's rings especially true, as it is arguably the best business school in the world.

Tuesday, Wharton Dean Geoffrey Garrett said with the help of generous alumni they now have an even greater edge.

"The gift comes from a wonderful man named Marc Rowan who is the co-founder of the second largest private equity firm in the world, Apollo global management," said Garrett. "Marc was an undergraduate at Wharton and did his MBA at Wharton."

Rowan and his wife Carolyn's recent gift to Penn is a school record: $50 million to the Wharton School.

One of the main objectives the money will be used for is to pay for the best business minds to come in and teach.

"We want not only people who are great scholars in a head down sense, but also people who can be catalytic on campus and in the community," said Garrett.

The Dean says the benefits will reach beyond Penn.

"We bring talented people from all over the world to study on campus and when then send our students to the world on graduation," he said.

And most importantly cultivate a better business climate for the Delaware Valley.

"We now have regionally based companies that are global leaders in Comcast and Vanguard, two obvious ones, headed by Wharton alums. So I think Philadelphia can certainly become desirable for our students when they graduate," said Garrett.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphilly newsuniversity of pennsylvaniadonations
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA
Researchers: Changing kickoff reduces concussions in college football
Penn football study reduced concussion rate by nearly 70 percent
California man to stand trial for murder of gay Penn student
Man accused of killing Blaze Bernstein to stand trial, judge orders
More university of pennsylvania
EDUCATION
Charter school closes suddenly, students scramble to find new school
New report shows the most valuable college majors
84-year-old NJ Crossing Guard Retires
Bucks County Community College's Newtown Campus closed Wednesday
More Education
Top Stories
President Trump speaks to contractors in Philly amid protests
Toys 'R' Us cancels bankruptcy auction
AccuWeather: Tornado Watch for parts of Pa.
Guilty verdict in killing of NJ radio host April Kauffman
Viking statue at Boathouse Row pulled from Schuylkill River
Officials: Mail suspected of ricin sent to the Pentagon
4 men arrested in connection with violent Virginia rally
PSU tailgate party buzzed by police helicopter, sending debris flying
Show More
Presidential alert test notification will be sent Wednesday
Montgomery woman convicted in the death of her dog
Heroin mill found in barbershop in Trenton
Lehigh Co. police department using weapon-mounted cameras
Amazon raises minimum wage to $15 for U.S. employees
More News