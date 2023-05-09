Philadelphia high school senior gets accepted into 43 colleges

Edward Scarborough is also the first person in his family to go to college.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Applying to college can be a daunting process.

One exceptional senior at Mastery Charter School's Lenfest Campus did it 43 times and was accepted into every single school.

With dozens of choices, Edward Scarborough knew his heart was at Clark Atlanta University in Georgia, and that's exactly where he's headed this fall.

The 18-year-old went through the process with his school advisor by his side.

"Every day I would come in and ask Mr. Gold, 'Did you hear from Clark? Did you hear from Clark?'" the North Philadelphia teen says. "He kept telling me, 'Be patient. Be patient.'"

Kevin Gold is the school's Post Secondary Advisor, and this year, he has 93 seniors. He says they all feel like his kids.

"It's definitely a calling," Gold says. "It's a passion of mine. I tell everybody my philosophy is this: 'I refuse to teach the student before I know the person.'"

He says he saw Scarborough's incredible potential and also knew that his father had passed away.

"He looked me in my eyes and said, 'You don't have the support you need, do you?'" Scarborough recalls. "I listened to him. He said, 'I'm here, bro.'"

Gold helped him waive the college application fees, and apply for scholarships, which are pouring in.

"He got over $900,000 in scholarships, and counting," Gold says. "Amazing for one individual."

Scarborough is also the first person in his family to go to college.

"Knowing my dad didn't get to walk across the stage, it's going to feel great," he says, thinking of next month's graduation.

As he blazes that trail, he remembers this: "Don't let where you come from define you. Just be yourself. Just keep going."

Gold hangs each college acceptance on the wall.

He laughs that Scarborough could have his own wall, and so could his girlfriend, Kaylah Montgomery-Wright. In fact, she just broke his record!

"I got accepted into 44 colleges," Montgomery-Wright says.

"She beat me by one," Scarborough laughs.

Montgomery-Wright is headed to Spellman College, also in Georgia.

But first, they're running for Prom King and Queen.