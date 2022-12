Christmas Eve marks National Eggnog Day

If you've got a thirst for eggnog, there's a reason to raise a glass of the drink right now!

December 24, aka Christmas Eve, is designated as National Eggnog Day.

The drink dates back centuries.

The beverage is typically made with a mix of milk, cream, sugar, whipped eggs and spices.

It appears to have originated in Britain where it was called "posset" and often used as a remedy.

With the rising cost of eggs this year, you better not let any of the drink go to waste.