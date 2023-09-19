FYI Philly visited the three Phila. restaurants on N.Y. Times Top 50 list.

Philadelphia (WPVI) -- Three restaurants featured on FYI Philly were just showcased by the New York Times' 2023 Restaurant List as being among "the 50 places in the United States that we are most excited about now."

Earlier this year FYI visited South Philly's El Chingon. Chef Carlos Aparicio is featuring a menu with traditional Puebla delicacies.

We also went inside the kitchen at Kalaya at its new space in Fishtown. Chef and owner Chutatip Suntaranon expanded here from her smaller spot in Bella Vista but is still serving up the southern Thai flavors that put her on the restaurant map.

In August, Chefs Amanda Shulman and Alex Kemp gave us a tour of My Loup at 20th and Walnut in Center City. They also shared their personal story of how they met and got cooking together.