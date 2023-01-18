South Philly's El Chingon takes you on a journey of Mexican street food

El Chingon is brimming with the flavors of Mexico from the mind of Chef Aparicio.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- El Chingon is a brand-new restaurant in South Philadelphia that's been years in the making.

Chef Carlos Aparicio came to America in 1994 and his cooking career has taken him inside kitchens like Vetri, Serafina and Stephen Starr restaurants.

The recipes at El Chingon come from Aparicio's roots in Puebla, Mexico.

The spot features traditional Puebla delicacies such as Aguachile, a vegan dish with avocado, hearts of palm and cucumber with a house dressing, and the Cemita, which comes with flash fried chicken Milanese, avocado, papalo aioli and shredded cheese.

Carlos is looking forward to the spring when he plans to add some outdoor seating.

The place is BYO but they have homemade drinks that make great mixers too.

El Chingon | Instagram

1524 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

267-239-2131