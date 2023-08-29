Rittenhouse newcomer My Loup is a relaxed retreat for elevated French-inspired eats

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chefs Amanda Shulman and Alex Kemp met while working at a restaurant in New York six years ago.
They eventually became a couple and went on to help each other open their own restaurants here in Philadelphia.
Shulman, a James Beard nominee, started Her Place Supper Club as a communal dining concept.
Now, Kemp is launching My Loup as it's 'sibling' - a homey spot for French-inspired market cuisine with a menu that changes daily.
2005 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-239-5925
open Monday-Friday 5-10 p.m.