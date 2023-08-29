My Loup is the sibling restaurant to Her Place Supper Club. It's a homey spot for French-inspired market cuisine with a menu that changes daily.

Rittenhouse newcomer My Loup is a relaxed retreat for elevated French-inspired eats

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chefs Amanda Shulman and Alex Kemp met while working at a restaurant in New York six years ago.

They eventually became a couple and went on to help each other open their own restaurants here in Philadelphia.

Shulman, a James Beard nominee, started Her Place Supper Club as a communal dining concept.

Now, Kemp is launching My Loup as it's 'sibling' - a homey spot for French-inspired market cuisine with a menu that changes daily.

My Loup | Instagram

2005 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

267-239-5925

open Monday-Friday 5-10 p.m.