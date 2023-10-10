WATCH LIVE

Longtime chef transforms Point Breeze pizza spot into authentic El Mezcal Cantina

ByNatalie Jason WPVI logo
Tuesday, October 10, 2023 2:30PM
Chef Eladio Soto transforms old pizza spot into El Mezcal Cantina
After more than 20 years in kitchens around the city, Chef Eladio Soto has his own spot, El Mezcal Cantina.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chef Eladio Soto will tell you he has worked in kitchens around the city for more than 20 years and is excited to finally have his own place.

At El Mezcal Cantina, Chef Soto put in the sweat equity himself and rebuilt a pizza spot into his dream restaurant.

He specializes in 100% mezcal, available in flights that let guests compare different styles of mezcal.

He also offers a bar dedicated to the Mexican dish called aguachile - similar to ceviche, but served in sauces made with special blends of Mexican spices.

1260 Point Breeze Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146

267-534-5933

