Elderly woman killed in house fire in Chestnut Hill

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia fire crews are investigating a house blaze that killed an elderly woman in the Chestnut Hill section.
The fire broke out before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Moreland Avenue.
Firefighters arrived to heavy flames showing from the first and second floor of a 2-story home.
Crews managed to get the blaze under control within twenty minutes
The victim was taken to Einstein Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Police have not released the woman's name.
