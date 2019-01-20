Elderly woman killed in house fire in Chestnut Hill

Philadelphia fire crews are investigating a house blaze that killed an elderly woman in the Chestnut Hill section.The fire broke out before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Moreland Avenue.Firefighters arrived to heavy flames showing from the first and second floor of a 2-story home.Crews managed to get the blaze under control within twenty minutesThe victim was taken to Einstein Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.Police have not released the woman's name.------