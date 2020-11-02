Election Day forecast: Cool, but dry as voters head to the polls across Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Election Day may be on the chilly side, but it will be dry for voters heading to the polls across the Delaware Valley.According to Meteorologist David Murphy, Tuesday will still be breezy and chilly in the morning, but not as harsh in the afternoon with temps topping out in the mid-50s.If you're heading to the polls in the morning, you'll want to grab a coat. Temperatures will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s."By noon, the winds begin to ease a little bit and we get up to a more moderate 51 degrees," he said.Evening polling temperatures will drop back into the upper 40s."It will be partly cloudy skies at night, but obviously cool enough for a coat," Murphy said.