The top races ahead of Tuesday's Election Day in Philadelphia

Tamala Edwards and the panel discuss the top Election Day races and what outcomes can be expected after casting your vote this week.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards and the panelists discuss the top races in Philadelphia ahead of Election Day and predict the outcomes.

They also discuss the resignation of Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police President John McNesby and how this shift could impact the future of mayoral administration and law enforcement.

Other topics include Councilperson Quetcy Lozada's approach to enforcing drug laws in Kensington; the fallout behind the development of New Jersey's first offshore wind farm; and who has the edge to become New Jersey's next Senator.

Get the Inside Story with panelists Bob Brady, David Dix, Liz Preate Havey, and Dom Giordano.