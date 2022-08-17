Dodge plans to retire Challenger as parent company plans for electrified future

Dodge's go-to muscle car, the Challenger, will soon be retired as its parent company looks to offer an expanded lineup of electric vehicles.

LOS ANGELES -- For more than a dozen years, the Challenger has been Dodge's modern-day muscle car, offering old-fashioned horsepower and retro-inspired looks.

But the Challenger is heading for retirement, as the brand embarks on an electrified future.

They're promising an electric muscle car to replace it as part of an overall corporate plan; joining other large car companies in that promise.

Dodge is one of several legacy brands in the U.S. from the former Chrysler Corporation, now under the umbrella of Stellantis, a global company with an eye on a greener future.

Dodge, Chrysler, Ram, Jeep, Fiat and Alfa Romeo will begin an electric transition in the coming years.

The worldwide head of Stellantis has made no bones about it.

"The customer is always at the heart of Stellantis and our commitment with this 30-billion-plus (euros) investment plan is to offer iconic vehicles that have the performance, capability, style, comfort and electric range that fit seamlessly into their daily lives," said CEO Carlos Tavares.

We're already seeing it in the popular Jeep brand, with two plug-in hybrid models in showrooms now, and a full-electric compact Jeep coming soon.

Alfa Romeo is the company's most premium car brand in North America, not counting Ferrari. This new small SUV called the Tonale will come around next year, offered as a plug-in hybrid.

Future models could be fully battery powered.

On the truck side, Ram has announced that there will be a pickup that runs only on electricity in two years, following its Detroit competitors Ford and GM.

Chrysler was actually the first of the "legacy" brands to start using electric power, with the Pacifica Hybrid minivan.

It won't be the last.

Here's a glimpse at what's coming from the Chrysler brand in the electric future - it's a concept car called the Airflow. A modern EV, with a name borrowed from Chrysler's long-ago past.

Some are welcoming these changes with open arms, but others aren't so sure. If you're in that latter group and like your rides old school, well as the saying goes, better get one while you can!