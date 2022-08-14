Man electrocuted after falling onto SEPTA train tracks in West Philadelphia

The third rail is what provides electrical power to trains, and is the farthest from the platform, for passenger safety.

PHILADELPHIA -- A man suffered electric shock and severe burns after falling onto SEPTA train tracks and hitting the third rail.

First responders were called to the 34th Street Station at around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Officials say a man in his twenties fell onto the tracks of the Market Frankford line.

It's unclear how the man fell onto the tracks.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he is listed in extremely critical condition.