Elevator falls 10 floors in Kensington after cable snaps, man injured: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been injured after falling 10 floors inside an elevator, according to Philadelphia police.

The incident happened around 12:50 p.m. Thursday at a worksite on the 2000 block of North 2nd Street in Kensington.

Police said the 26-year-old man was inside an elevator when a cable snapped.

The elevator fell 10 floors to the ground.

Medics transported the victim to Temple University Hospital.

There is no word on the man's condition.
