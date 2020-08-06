Elevator falls 10 floors in Kensington after cable snaps, man injured: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been injured after falling 10 floors inside an elevator, according to Philadelphia police.
The incident happened around 12:50 p.m. Thursday at a worksite on the 2000 block of North 2nd Street in Kensington.
Police said the 26-year-old man was inside an elevator when a cable snapped.
The elevator fell 10 floors to the ground.
Medics transported the victim to Temple University Hospital.
There is no word on the man's condition.
