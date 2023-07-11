WATCH LIVE

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to be released from prison sooner than thought, records show

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 2:43PM
Elizabeth Holmes, who was sentenced to 11-and-a-half years in prison, will now spend just over nine years in prison.

BRYAN, Texas -- The Theranos founder who was convicted of fraud just had her sentence reduced, according to records with the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Elizabeth Holmes, who was sentenced to 11-and-a-half years in prison, will now spend just over nine years in prison.

Holmes was convicted of fraud and conspiracy last November on multiple charges of defrauding investors while running the failed blood testing startup Theranos.

After a battle to keep her free, she reported to prison in Texas on May 30.

She will be released on December 29, 2032. No details on the change have been revealed.

