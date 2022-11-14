Delaware Co. teen publishes children's book "Meatball and Birdie"

A local teenager has combined her passion for art with her experience as a foster sibling to craft a new children's book. Action News Photojournalist Todd Haas introduces us to the 15-year-old author behind "Meatball and Birdie."

Elle Fox has been producing art in all forms ever since she could remember. It is something her father, Nick Fox says runs in the family.

The 15-year-old Delaware County artist has just embarked on her latest journey of becoming an author. She just published her very first children's book while also getting ready to graduate high school.

The book is titled "Meatball and Birdie."

The story dives into experiences Elle has been through growing up as a foster sibling. For the past six years, the Fox family has fostered eight children.

"This book is really about the sibling relationship and just unconditional love," says Elle Fox. The book aims to prove that the separation after foster care does not always have to be a sad event.

"And so when that kind of leaves you, it's really difficult, it's kind of like a loss of a family member. It's met with the joy of knowing that God's looking after him and he's still out there, there's so much potential," says Fox.

Caring for foster children has made a big impact on their family as a whole.

"There's been some highs, there's been some lows, but overall I think it's helped our family really grow together," says Nick Fox.

Elle hopes that the story will help readers get a sense of what it is like to foster and hopes that maybe they consider fostering as well.

Meatball and Birdie is about a bird that loses its way and gets separated from its mother.

A dog, Meatball, takes Birdie in and treats him with love and companionship. Birdie is ultimately reunited with his mother leaving Meatball who is sad, but happy the pair were brought back together.

Elle's book is now available on Barnes and Noble, as well as Amazon.