Elmo asks on X how everybody is doing - and people aren't OK

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 1:41PM
Elmo gets a flood of responses when he asks how everybody is doing
GMA takes a look at the responses Elmo received on X when he asked how everybody was doing.
NEW YORK -- How is everybody doing?

It seems that may be a loaded question.

The one and only Elmo of Sesame Street" asked people how they were doing earlier this week on "X."

Elmo got a flood of responses, many of them from people who are struggling.

Even celebrities confided in Elmo.

Actress Rachel Zegler said she's: "resisting the urge to tell Elmo that I am kinda sad."

The Detroit Free Press is still dealing with the Lions' loss in the NFC Championship and said, "We've been better, Elmo."

Dionne Warwick just responded with this gif:

Elmo even caught the attention of the White House.

President Biden posted:

"Our friend Elmo is right: we have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it. Even though it's hard, you're never alone."

Elmo followed up with a post that he was glad he asked and promised to check on everyone again soon.

