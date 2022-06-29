Arts & Entertainment

Elmo gets COVID vaccine in new Sesame Workshop PSA

EMBED <>More Videos

Elmo gets his COVID vaccine in new PSA

NEW YORK -- The Muppets are promoting vaccination against COVID for young kids.

The nonprofit educational group behind Sesame Street released a PSA in which Elmo, who is 3.5 years old, has just gotten vaccinated.

"You were super-duper today getting your COVID vaccine Elmo," said Louie, Elmo's dad in the PSA.

"There was a little pinch but that was OK. Elmo was really glad to have daddy and baby David there with him," Elmo said.



Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines got emergency use approval in the United States this month for kids as young as six months old.

A Sesame Workshop spokeswoman says they hope the PSA will inspire parents and caregivers across the country to speak with their healthcare providers, and seek out information to learn about how the vaccines can keep young kids and their families healthy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcovid in childrencoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinesesame street
TOP STORIES
Man kicked out of NE Philly bar fires into building, kills woman
Philly man brutally beaten, robbed by group of teens: Police
Building owner charged in fire that led to firefighter's death
AccuWeather: Another bright one, but heat returns tomorrow
Wawa Hoagie Day is back!
R. Kelly due in court for sex abuse sentencing in NYC
Carry permits expected to skyrocket in NJ after SCOTUS ruling
Show More
Your 4th of July fireworks might cost a little more this year
SCOTUS abortion decision: Women of color will likely be most impacted
Neighbors tired of pickleball noise: 'It's as loud as a rock concert'
Witness: Trump grabbed steering wheel, demanded to go to Capitol
$6 billion will be infused into Navy Yard to make it a 'destination'
More TOP STORIES News