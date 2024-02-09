Elton John set to auction off belongings from Atlanta condo in wake of sale

NEW YORK -- Sir Elton John is auctioning off some of his extraordinary belongings.

The legendary performer sold his penthouse in Atlanta now that his touring days are over.

So, much of what he kept there will soon hit the auction block at Christie's in New York City.

Sir Elton's belongings are expected to bring more than $10 million when it's auctioned off later this month, but we're going to tell you how to see it for free.

His pride and joy is a Bentley convertible and his pinball machine will be auctioned off for charity: two items that indicate the vast range of his holdings.

The artwork for sale includes classic photographs from among thousands of images he owns.

Fans will be especially interested in the piano from his Atlanta apartment alongside some of the colorful outfits he wore on stage.

Naturally, his signature eyewear is also up for bid.

"What's so wonderful about this collection is you really get a sense of the humanity that he sings and speaks of so highly of in his music, and I think through this collection you really get a glimpse of not only what he found very interesting and what he was passionate about, but also the world around him," said Tash Perrin, Christie's deputy chairman.

The items to be sold online and in-person are on display at Christie's Auction House in Rockefeller Center starting this weekend and the exhibition is free.