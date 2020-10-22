Arts & Entertainment

Elton John Barbie doll pays tribute to legendary singer-songwriter

David Furnish via Mattel

Pop superstar Elton John is getting his own Barbie doll.

The new Elton John Barbie celebrates the legendary singer-songwriter's unique look.

"The Elton John Barbie doll shines bright in a glittery top and flared denim embellished with Elton's sparkling initials," says the description on toy maker Mattel's website. "Her 'Elton'-embossed bomber jacket features star-printed sleeves and a rainbow-striped hem. Nods to the artist's iconic style include rainbow-striped platform boots, a purple bowler hat and sparkly, pink-tinted sunglasses."

A photo released by Mattel and credited to John's husband, David Furnish, was released along with the announcement.

It shows a beaming John holding the new Barbie.

The new Elton John Barbie doll is seen in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Thursday October 22, 2020.

AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey



According to ABC News, the Elton John Barbie has been created to mark the 45th anniversary of his legendary 1975 concerts at Dodger Stadium, when he became the first musical artist to perform at the venue since The Beatles nine years earlier.

"Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honor," John said in a statement. "I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential."

The performer's Oct. 25-26, 1975 shows were the largest concert events ever by a single artist at that time, attracting more than 100,000 people.

The audience included Elton's parents, relatives, employees and neighbors, who he'd flown over from the U.K. for the weekend in a private jet.
