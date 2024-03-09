Will Emma Stone 'defy expectations' with an Oscar win for 'Poor Things'?

Emma Stone is up for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance as Bella Baxter in the movie "Poor Things."

LIST | See the full list of Oscars nominations here

Emma Stone arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Stone faces four other nominees including Lily Gladstone, who recently won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) as well as a Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for her role in "Killers of the Flower Moon."

MORE | Oscars 2024: What to know about the 5 best actress nominees

When it comes to Oscars predictions, Lily Gladstone has emerged for many as a sure thing to win Best Actress. But there could be an upset, and her name is Emma Stone.

Stone won her first Oscar for 2016's "La La Land," when she was up for best actress. On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio asked Stone if it was any easier for her tonight knowing she already has won an Oscar.

"I don't know if it's easier," Stone said. "Each film is so different and each group of people is so different and it's really about the whole team. It's just beautiful to get to be here and get to celebrate with the whole crew. It's like apples and oranges."

Searchlight Pictures ran a campaign in Hollywood which encouraged Academy voters to "defy expectations" and vote for the 11 "Poor Things" nominees.

LIST | 'Poor Things' in the spotlight with 11 Oscar nominations

Designers break down how "Poor Things'" unique looks came to be.

Following her Oscar nomination in January, Stone told "Good Morning America" that Bella Baxter was her favorite character to play as an actress.

"It's a beautiful thing to be a part of something if people respond to it. I don't know if any of us thought what reaction people would have to this film, because it's a wild ride, but it's wonderful.

"I absolutely love her," she said. "I've said that many times now and I feel like it's a little bit unfair because I think the characters that I've been lucky enough to play have been the perfect character for that time in my life."

Emma Stone arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Emma Stone in a scene from "Poor Things." (Searchlight Pictures via AP)

"Bella was my absolute favorite at this point in my life because she's so free, she's without judgment, self-judgment or judgment of others," she added. "She's just taking in every element of life."

Sandy Kenyon has details.

Stone previously scored Oscar nominations for 2014's "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)" and 2018's "The Favourite," both for supporting actress. She won the best actress award for "La La Land."

The movie received a total of 11 nominations including best picture and adapted screenplay.

MORE |The Walt Disney Company celebrates 20 nominations for 2024 Oscars

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Emma Stone, left, and Mark Ruffalo in a scene from "Poor Things." Atsushi Nishijima/Searchlight Pictures via AP

March 10 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2024 Oscars live on ABC.



Red carpet coverage starts at 1 p.m. ET | 10 a.m. PT with "Countdown to Oscars: On The Red Carpet Live." At 4 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. PT, live coverage continues with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars," hosted by George Pennacchio with Roshumba Williams, Leslie Lopez and Rachel Brown.



Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.



The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, begins at 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT, an hour earlier than past years.



The Oscars are followed by an all-new episode of "Abbott Elementary."

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC and this station.