The cleanup continues at Emmaus High School in Lehigh County.Classes were canceled after the school's lower level was flooded during Friday night's powerful storms.Viewer video shows water filling the hallways, classrooms, the main office, and gym.Students and faculty pitched in to help with some of the work this weekend.Classes are canceled through Wednesday.------