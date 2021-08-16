caught on video

Video shows South Jersey diner owner jump into action to save choking customer

The owner of the Empire Diner in Brooklawn, New Jersey jumped into action Saturday to save a choking customer.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

South Jersey diner owner jumps into action to save choking customer

BROOKLAWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A terrifying rescue was caught on surveillance video at the Empire Diner in Brooklawn, New Jersey Saturday evening.

The video shows the diner owner, Dervis Akturk, quickly springing into action when he realized one of his regular customers was choking on chicken parmesan.

"I was praying, 'Please Lord, please God," Akturk said. "But thank God I was in the right place at the right time."

Akturk said the customer comes for dinner at least several times a week. But this particular night, Akturk said he was on his cellphone searching for a cook when he heard his name being called. At first, the customer's friend, who was with him, tried to help.

SEE ALSO: From Delran to Olympics: Carli Lloyd announces retirement

"I just saw him hugging him like trying to save him, so I just take over. I said, 'Let me do it,' and by that time nothing was going through my mind. I just wanted to save his life," Akturk said.

While Akturk feared things could have taken a turn for the worst, he remained calm and focused. He said the saving grace is that he learned both CPR and the Heimlich maneuver when he was in college. But the entrepreneur never had to put those skills into practice until this weekend.

Akturk said the diner is his entire world and all of his customers are like family.

"That day I was able to save someone's life. That is an amazing feeling," he described.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycamden countynew jerseycaught on videocommunitychoking
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Man bashes door with crowbar, allegedly over parking dispute
Video: Deputy has near-death experience from fentanyl exposure
Video: Alabama fire creates 'smokenado' at recycling plant
Residents rush to scene after hot air balloon lands in neighborhood
TOP STORIES
'It's stunning': Local vets, experts react to Taliban takeover
Woman left husband's body at morgue, spent GoFundMe money: Prosecutor
Biden says he stands 'squarely behind' Afghanistan decision
Police investigation on NJ Turnpike NB prompts major delays
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols capital
NJ man's nonprofit recognizes students joining Armed Forces
Pennsylvania to offer weekly COVID-19 testing for schools
Show More
Philadelphia's Haitian community prepares to mobilize, offer aid
Amy's Pastelillos are a taste of Puerto Rico right here in Philly
NJ's Carli Lloyd announces retirement
ABC News' 'Superstar' will profile Kobe Bryant
Astros reach settlement after toddler hit by foul ball, attorney says
More TOP STORIES News