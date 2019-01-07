HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --An employee was shot during an armed robbery at a gas station in Mercer County, New Jersey.
It happened around 6:15 a.m. Monday at the Gulf station on the 1100 block of Chambers Street in Hamilton Township.
Police say a 45-year-old employee was shot in the stomach while struggling with the armed suspect.
The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The employee is hospitalized with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
