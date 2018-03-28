Employee stabbed at gas station in Burlington

EMBED </>More Videos

Employee stabbed at gas station in Burlington. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on March 28, 2018. (WPVI)

BURLINGTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
An employee at a South Jersey gas station is recovering after being stabbed during a robbery.

It happened on March 19 at the Super Speedy Mart on Route 130 in Burlington.

The male robber came into the store and went right behind the counter to demand money from the clerk.

During a fight between the two, the worker was stabbed.

Luckily his injuries weren't severe.

He ran after the suspect trying to catch him, but he got away.

The robber took an unknown amount of cash.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsrobberystabbing
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News