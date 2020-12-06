EMS chief holds hospital toy drive to bring joy; thanks nurses who saved his son

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For one day only, the blaring of sirens couldn't be a sweeter sound to chief Thomas Trojansky from Plymouth Ambulance."We like to make sure that every kid has a smile. That's sort of our slogan," said Trojansky.It shows that the entire first responder community is behind him in his mission to bring Christmas to kids in hospitals.Before the trail of trucks stopped traffic, each was loaded with bags full of gifts, somewhere between six to seven thousand toys, which were all donated by police, firefighters, EMS, and community members.They'll go to kids at St. Christopher's and Bryn Mawr Hospital."We still have to provide for the community. We have to provide for the well-being of the community, and this is all part of that," said captain Jerry Watson of Plymouth Ambulance."Some of these children, they don't even have the capability of having nice toys, so we're able to give them something special," said Kelly Ann Zazyczny, a nurse manager at Bryn Mawr Hospital.Zazyczny says a donation this size will go beyond Christmas and will benefit kids throughout the entire year."Especially in the middle of the pandemic, for them to continue this great work is just amazing," she added.There was no question about that for Trojansky. His son was born at Bryn Mawr Hospital and spent time in the NICU.He says the nurses saved his now 8-year-old son, Nicholas, and this is his yearly thank you."We just try to make everybody happy, especially children, when they're in the hospital, and they can't celebrate at home with their families," he said.