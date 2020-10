Couple gets engaged amid protests in West Philadelphia

EMBED >More News Videos Looters hit several businesses in Philadelphia after officers fatally shoot Walter Wallace Jr. on October 26, 2020.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police formed a human barrier along the 52nd Street corridor in West Philadelphia overnight, as civil unrest continued to develop in the city after the shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr.Philadelphia police have also been responding to looting over the past couple of days at businesses as tensions continue to rise across the city.In West Philadelphia the officers were met by protesters and in the middle of all the strife, a glimmer of hope.Maurice Small and Tanesha Pennington celebrated their engagement.Small popped the question, right there in the middle of the protest.People in the crowd said the couple has been together for eight years.