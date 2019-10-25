Arts & Entertainment

'30 Americans' at the Barnes showcases influential contemporary African American artists

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "30 Americans," an iconic collection of African American art, is the new exhibit at the Barnes.



With pieces like Soundsuit from Nick Cave created in frustration over stop and search as he asked what sort of alternate reality would keep the world from seeing him as threatening.



And Jean-Michel Basquiat. He is setting the curve for all American artists at auction, one of his works is going for over $100 million.



I got an early look this week of the exhibit and my mind was blown by new artists I didn't know, as well as by seeing famed pieces, like one by Kehinde Wiley.

It looks like an Old Master, but there's a twist, a man in Nikes and a Negro League hoodie.



"30 Americans" opens Sunday, October 27 and runs through January 12.

Check out my Facebook and Instagram pages, I show you a few more pieces that really stayed with me.

ONLINE: https://www.barnesfoundation.org/whats-on/30-americans
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcenter city philadelphiaartentertainmentmuseumsmuseum exhibitafrican americanspainting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman suing Habitat for Humanity after home burns down
Penn grad becomes 24-year-old billionaire overnight
Threat closes Temple's School of Medicine, suspect in custody
Man survives being shot 15 times in Kensington
Suspect in custody in 11-month-old's shooting; family speaks out
Man allegedly grabs child, 12, walking home from school: Police
Missing Carnival cruise ship passenger appears to have jumped
Show More
AccuWeather: Mild, increasing clouds today
DOJ review of Russia probe now a criminal inquiry, source says
Watch: Woman screams at Harvey Weinstein at charity event
Crash shuts down Route 38 EB in Cherry Hill, New Jersey
Gabe Kapler, Larry Bowa react to Phillies hiring of Joe Girardi
More TOP STORIES News