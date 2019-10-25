'30 Americans' at the Barnes showcases influential contemporary African American artists

With pieces like Soundsuit from Nick Cave created in frustration over stop and search as he asked what sort of alternate reality would keep the world from seeing him as threatening.
And Jean-Michel Basquiat. He is setting the curve for all American artists at auction, one of his works is going for over $100 million.
I got an early look this week of the exhibit and my mind was blown by new artists I didn't know, as well as by seeing famed pieces, like one by Kehinde Wiley.
It looks like an Old Master, but there's a twist, a man in Nikes and a Negro League hoodie.
"30 Americans" opens Sunday, October 27 and runs through January 12.
Check out my Facebook and Instagram pages, I show you a few more pieces that really stayed with me.
ONLINE: https://www.barnesfoundation.org/whats-on/30-americans