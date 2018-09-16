ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

A look inside Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort

EMBED </>More Videos

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim is decked out and ready for visitors to enjoy a frightfully fun experience at the parks this Halloween.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (WPVI) --
Disneyland Resort in Anaheim is decked out and ready for visitors to enjoy a frightfully fun experience at the parks this Halloween.

This year, there are more days than ever to celebrate Halloween Time, which runs from Sept. 7 to Oct. 31 and Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

Guests will get to meet friendly vampire Vampirina from the hit Disney Junior series.

Miguel and his relatives from the Disney movie "Coco" are also joining in on the fun to celebrate Dia de los Muertos at Halloween Time.
EMBED More News Videos

Miguel and his relatives from the Disney move "Coco" are joining in on the fun to celebrate Dia de los Muertos at Halloween Time.



All-time hauntly favorites are also back. The Haunted Mansion Holiday is decked out with more fun Halloween decor for riders to enjoy, including a 5-foot spider that's pulling the mansion right off of its foundation.

Space Mountain: Ghost Galaxy has also made a return.

EMBED More News Videos

For the first time ever, Disney's California Adventure Park in Anaheim is being transformed into frightful Halloween fun.



If you're looking for a daring nighttime Halloween adventure ride, take on Rocket on Guardians of the Galaxy - Monsters After Dark.

In addition to the spooky attractions this year, an assortment of frightfully delightful treats -- both sweet and savory - are created by bone-ifed genius chefs.

EMBED More News Videos

Check out yummy treats from Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort.

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentfamilydisneydisneylandhalloweenholidaytheme park
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Live' EP Michael Gelman now a Guinness World Record holder
Country music star's son-in-law dies in fall
Bradley Cooper in Philadelphia promoting new film 'A Star is Born'
Matt O'Donnell tries out for Jeopardy!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Florence death toll up at 13, including 3 killed by flooding
Man stabs ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in Northeast Philadelphia
Man shot near Temple student housing in North Philadelphia
Police: Man found dead on the roadway in Lower Merion
Jersey Shore still dealing with rip currents after heavy surf advisory ends
Voorhees strip mall badly damaged by fire
Police search for missing 8-year-old in Wilmington
Firefighters battle house fire in Germantown
Show More
3 men critical after shooting in North Philadelphia
Sarah Bloomquist reports from NC as Florence continues to bring waves of rain
AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds
Video of Eagles arriving in Tampa for Sunday's game
300 baby chicks rescued by the Pennsylvania SPCA in Lawncrest
More News