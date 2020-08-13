movie theater

AMC announces new reopening plan after facing mask policy backlash

After facing backlash and pushing back its reopening date due to its mask policy, AMC has announced a new plan for moviegoers to enjoy their favorite films on the big screen.

The nation's largest movie chain will open the doors to more than 100 theaters on Aug. 20 and it plans to have approximately two-thirds of its theaters open no later than Sept. 3.

According to the chain's website, theaters will be reducing auditorium capacities, enhance cleaning procedures, and also increase social distancing standards.

"Please remember to social distance before, during and after the movie. Directional signs and reminders will be posted throughout the theater for guidance," its website read.

Customers can also help by washing their hands, sanitizing frequently and through cashless transactions. Masks will also be required for employees, guests and vendors.

"Because we care about your health, masks are required for guests and crew throughout the theatre. Your mask must cover your nose and mouth and fit snugly around your face and chin. Neck gaiters, open-chin bandanas and masks with vents or exhalation valves are not acceptable at this time, based on World Health Organization guidelines. If needed, masks are available to purchase for just $1," according to its website.

Additionally, the company plans to offer new first-run movies such as Disney's "X-Men The New Mutants, Tenet and Unhinged." The chain will also fill other theaters with classic movies. For a full list of upcoming showings, visit AMC's website.



The theater chain changed its position on mask-wearing back in June, less than a day after the company became a target on social media for saying it would defer to local governments on the issue.

The outrage was further flamed by one of the comments made by AMC CEO Adam Aron during an interview with the Hollywood trade Variety that implied that taking a hard stance on mask-wearing was a political matter.

"We did not want to be drawn into a political controversy," Aron said. "We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask-wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary."
