Local family granted special 'Wish' ahead of 6abc film screening at AMC Cherry Hill

Walt Disney Animation Studios surprised Lori Schetlick and her son Jackson with grocery gift cards to help other families put food on the table this holiday season.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Disney's animated musical feature "Wish" hits theaters nationwide today, but some of our lucky viewers were treated to a special advance screening in South Jersey last night.

Our Alicia Vitarelli had the honor of surprising a local family with a Wish Granting Ceremony at the AMC Cherry Hill.

Thank to the fairy godmothers at Walt Disney Animation Studios, Lori Schetlick received grocery gift cards to grant her wish of helping other families put food on the table this holiday season.

"My wish was generated from the fact that we kept seeing all the food donation drives at the grocery store," Schetlick says. "We just wanted to help. I am flustered that my wish stood out to Disney and I will make sure this benefits not just my family."

Schetlick teaches math at Crockett Middle School in Hamilton, Mercer County and says she wants to make sure her wish helps many others, especially those in need.

She was at the screening with her son Jackson and a packed theater full of our viewers who entered our contest to screen "Wish" before it hit theaters.

"Wish" is now playing in theaters nationwide.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of 6abc.